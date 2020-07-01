Zachary Levi To Play Football Hall Of Famer Kurt Warner In ‘American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story’

Zachary Levi is tackling the role of NFL MVP and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner in the forthcoming American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story biopic from Lionsgate and I Still Believe producer Kingdom Story Company. The Erwin Brothers — Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin — will direct the film, which is expected to being production this year.

The brothers will also produce through their Kingdom banner, alongside Mark Ciardi and Kevin Downes. Kurt and Brenda Warner will co-produce.

David Aaron Cohen, Jon Gunn, and Jon Erwin penned the screenplay, which is based on interviews with Warner and his memoir, All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season. It chronicles the incredible true story of Kurt, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and Hall of Fame quarterback.

Kingdom Story and Lionsgate have been ramping up their faith-inspired canon. Last week, the companies announced Jesus Revolution, a film is inspired by the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenaged hippies in Southern California. Jim Miller and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the American Underdog project for Lionsgate. Phil Strina handled the negotiation on behalf of the studio.

Levi, known for starring in the hit NBC series Chuck and the Warner Bros./ New Line Cinema DC Comics hero Shazam!, has another project set at Lionsgate, UnderCover, in which he stars opposite Cole Sprouse. He also just wrapped production on Kevin MacDonald’s Prisoner 760 with Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Levi is repped by UTA, Untitled, and McKuin Frankel.