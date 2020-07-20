Yale Productions, Producer Of Current Indie Release ‘Becky’, Inks With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Yale Productions, the New York based independent feature film banner headed by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman has signed with APA as it launches a scripted TV division, acquiring IP to build out their slate.

Founded in 2010 by Levine, with Beckerman joining as a full-time partner and producer in 2017, Yale Productions specializes in filmmaker-driven films that maximize creative and commercial success. Yale’s latest release, the indie thriller Becky, has clocked close to $1M since June 5 from those movie theaters and drive-ins that are weathering the pandemic. Pic, which is distributed by Quiver, follows a teenager’s weekend at a lake house with her father which takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts wreaks havoc on their lives. Lulu Wilson, Kevin James and Joel McHale star. The movie was selected to premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Upcoming Yale releases include Chick Fight starring Malin Ackerman and Alec Baldwin; director William Brent Bell’s Separation starring Rupert Friend, Madeline Brewer, Mamie Gummer and Brian Cox; and the SXSW Festival selection I Used To Go Here starring Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clement.

Previous Yale Productions include the Saban Films/Universal feature, Hooking Up, starring Brittany Snow, Sam Richardson and Jordana Brewster; the Grindstone/Lionsgate film Crypto, starring Kurt Russell, Alexis Bledel and Beau Knapp; eOne’s Burn, starring Josh Hutcherson, Suki Waterhouse and Tilda Cogham-Hervey; Good Deed’s After Everything, starring Maika Monroe, Jeremy Allen White, Sasha Lane, Joey Keery and Marisa Tomei that premiered at SXSW in 2018; IFC’s King Cobra, starring James Franco, Christian Slater, Garrett Clayton and Keegan Allen which premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival; and eOne’s Jack Goes Home, starring Rory Culkin, Britt Robertson and Lin Shave which premiered at SXSW in 2016, among others.