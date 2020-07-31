‘Wynonna Earp’s Season 4 Premiere Draws Solid Ratings After Two-Year Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, Wynonna Earp is back with solid viewership for its Season 4 premiere. Sunday’s debut episode delivered 656,000 total viewers in L+3, up 11% from the Season 3 premiere, according to Nielsen. Boosted by a weekend of online watch parties and the cast returning to San Diego Comic-Con via a virtual stage, the premiere garnered 1.2 million multiplatform views, Syfy said.

“Wynonna Earp is a bona fide phenomenon,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks – USA & Syfy. “Not only did it return for its fourth season stronger than its third, the resilience and passion of the Earpers continues to shine across social media, ‘cons and more.”

On premiere day, July 26, Wynonna Earp was the #1 most social program across all television (excluding sports). In the lead-up to the Season 4 premiere throughout July, Wynonna Earp saw 22.3 million estimated impressions across the twitterverse, according to Nielsen social content ratings.

The Wynonna Earp panel at SDCC@Home has earned over 400K views to date, ranking #8 in all of TV and Streaming for the 4-day virtual festival across the official SDCC YouTube Page.

Due to the enforced production break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first 6 episodes will culminate in a mid-season finale on Sunday, August 30 at 10/9c on Syfy. Production on the final 6 episodes of the fourth season has resumed in Calgary.

In Season 4, per Syfy’s description, “the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday…”

Wynonna Earpis produced in Calgary by Seven24 Films and distributed by IDW Entertainment and Cineflix Rights. Emily Andras developed the series for television and continues to serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Rick Jacobs, Todd Berger, Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock also serve as executive producers.