WGA Reveals Details Of UTA Deal, Says It “Ends The Practice Of Packaging” At Agency

Here is the message the guild’s agency negotiating committee just sent to WGA members:

“The WGA and United Talent Agency have agreed to a new franchise agreement. Therefore, effective immediately, UTA may once again represent WGA members for covered writing services. WGA and UTA have also agreed to withdraw the legal claims each has brought against the other in federal court.

“In line with the previous agency agreements the Guild has made, the UTA agreement protects writers in three fundamental areas emphasized since the beginning of the campaign:

“Contract, deal memo and invoice information will be provided to the Guild, allowing the WGA and the agency to partner in systematically addressing late pay and free work.

“Strict limitation on agency ownership of production entities. A sunset period that ends the practice of packaging.

“The UTA agreement extends the packaging sunset date to June 30, 2022; until then packaging is only permitted with the informed consent of the writer. The agency can have up to a 20% non-controlling ownership of a production company.”

See the full agreement here.

“Our goal remains to move the negotiation process forward with the remaining unsigned agencies,” the guild said. “We will let you know when there are further developments.”