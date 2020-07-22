Writer-Showrunner Zachary Reiter Signs With APA

Former Assistant District Attorney turned writer-showrunner, Zachary Reiter, has signed with APA.

Reiter recently joined Matt Olmstead as co-executive producer on the Law & Order spin-off, Organized Crime, starring Christopher Meloni. Other recent co-executive producer credits include Next and 9-1-1 for Fox, as well as the second season of the Netflix global hit, Narcos. He’s also in development on an installment of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story, which is still under wraps.

Prior to turning his focus to writing, Reiter was an Assistant District Attorney in Queens County, New York where he was assigned to the Homicide Investigations Bureau – a poignant life experience that proved extremely valuable as he rose through the ranks from staff writer to executive producer on CSI: NY.

Reiter is also repped by Todd Rubenstein of Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.