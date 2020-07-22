‘World Of Dance’ Stumbles To Series Ratings Low Tuesday; ‘DC’s Stargirl’ Dips

NBC on Tuesday served a recap episode of America’s Got Talent to tide fans over until the next fresh episode. The reality competition, which topped the night in broadcast primetime, was followed by a new episode of World of Dance, which continues to dip week to week, ticking down to a series low of a 0.5 in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 3.31 million viewers.

At the CW, DC’s Stargirl (0.1, 790,000) struggled as it took a one-tenth hit in the demo, with both metrics hitting season lows for the freshman superhero series. Meanwhile, the season finale of The CW Happy Hour (0.1, 287K) was on par with last week.

ABC gave audiences multiple reruns of Modern Family and a double helping of United We Fall. The network ended the night with a new episode of What Would You Do? (0.3, 2.33M), which dipped in the demo.

Elsewhere, CBS aired repeats of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, while Fox doled out encores of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.