ABC’s ‘World News Tonight With David Muir’ Hits Another Ratings Milestone As No. 1 Program On Broadcast & Cable In Demos & Total Viewers

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic this past spring, ABC News’ World News Tonight with David Muir has been consistently America’s most watched program on all broadcast and cable television in Live+Same Day, ranking as No. 1 in total viewers for 16 of the past 19 weeks (starting week of 3/2/20) in all day parts, including primetime.

For the week of July 6, World News Tonight was once again No. 1 in total viewers (8.965 million in L+SD), while also claiming top honors in adults 25-54 (1.724 million) and adults 18-49 (1.154 million). This marks the first time a network news program has ranked as the week’s No. 1 program in adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season), topping all primetime fare on broadcast and cable.

Adding to its domination, World News Tonight’s five weeknight telecasts were the Top 5 telecasts of the week in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49.

World News Tonight has been ranking as the No. 1 newscast in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 season-to-date for the first time in 24 years, since the 1995-1996 season. Boosted by pandemic and political coverage, World News Tonight is seeing its most-watched season in 17 years and strongest adults 25-54 performance in five years – since the 2002-2003 and the 2014-2015 seasons, respectively.