WME Signs Author, Poet & Academic Caroline Randall Williams

EXCLUSIVE: WME has inked Caroline Randall Williams in all areas.

Prior to her viral June 26 New York Times op-ed “You Want a Confederate Monument? My Body Is a Confederate Monument,” Randall Williams was best known for her cookbook, the NAACP Image Award-winning Soul Food Love, co-written with her mother, best-selling author Alice Randall.

Last year, Jack White’s literary imprint Third Man Books published her poetry collection, Lucy Negro, Redux to accompany Nashville Ballet’s adaptation of Randall Williams’ work. Grammy-winner Rhiannon Giddens composed an original score for the ballet, which included Randall Williams’ live performance of her own poems. The show received rave reviews in The New York Times and will go on national tour next year, with Randall Williams and Giddens set to reprise their live performances. Also in 2019, Randall Williams recorded three spoken word tracks on Louis York’s debut full length album American Griots. Louis York is the musical collaboration of Grammy award-nominated duo Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony.

Randall Williams is a multi-hyphenate currently working on a pilot for television, based on her mother’s upcoming novel, Black Bottom Saints. She is also building upon her prior experience in non-scripted television, and delving further into the worlds of books, theater, and other areas of the business.

She has appeared frequently as a guest commentator on several cable news shows, with appearances on The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, Joy Reid, Velshi, Hardball, and Morning Joe.

Randall Williams is a graduate of Harvard University, and received an MFA in creative writing from the University of Mississippi. In January 2015, she was named by Southern Living magazine as one of the “50 People Changing the South.” In the Fall of 2019, she joined the faculty of Vanderbilt University as the Writer-In-Residence of Medicine, Health, and Society.