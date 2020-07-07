WME Signs Emmy And Grammy-Winning Producer Rikki Hughes

EXCLUSIVE: WME announced today that they have signed Emmy and Grammy award-winning executive producer and showrunner, Rikki Hughes as well as her production company, Magic Lemonade for representation in all areas.

Hughes is a producer of a long list of award shows, comedy specials and independent features. She made history as the first Black female to receive an Emmy for “Outstanding Variety Special” for Netflix’s Dave Chappelle: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation comedy specials. On top of that, she scored a Grammy for “Best Comedy Album” for the specials.

She recently served as executive producer of BET’s tribute to the late Andre Harrell, Mr. Champagne and Bubbles as well as Chappelle’s latest comedy special, Sticks and Stones on Netflix. Her credits also include the HBO special All Def Comedy, Comedy Central’s Hood Adjacent, the VH1 special Dear Mama, amongst others.

Hughes was previously repped by CAA. She continues to be repped by Artists First and attorney Darrell Miller at Fox Rothschild.