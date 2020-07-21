Click to Skip Ad
‘The Young Pope’ Producer Wildside To Make Sky Drama About Italian Soccer Legend Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti and Pietro Castellitto.
Francesco Totti and Pietro Castellitto. AP/Giorgio Codazzi

Wildside, the Italian producer behind The Young Pope and The New Pope, is to make a Sky Italia drama about A.S. Roma soccer player and World Cup winner Francesco Totti.

The Fremantle-backed outfit will work with Capri Entertainment, The New Life Company and Kwaï to adapt Totti and Paolo Condò’s book Un Capitano for the screen, with Pietro Castellitto (Freaks Out) in the lead role. In doing so, the six-part series will tell the story of the final two years of Totti’s Roma career.

The series will be directed by Luca Ribuoli (The Mafia Kills Only In Summer) and was written by Stefano Bises, Michele Astori and Maurizio Careddu. Production will begin in Rome in the next few days. Fremantle is distributing.

Nicola Maccanico, executive vice president of programing at Comcast-backed Sky Italia, said: “Francesco Totti, a unique champion who took the world by storm with a ball between his feet, winning over football lovers and the general public. A youngster who became a sports phenomenon with talent and devotion, capable of talking to people of all kinds, so much so that he eventually becomes a social phenomenon.”

Wildside CEO Mario Gianani added: “Narrating the lives of figures that made sports history in the TV series format is a type of challenge that is becoming increasingly widespread. It’s a type of narrative that touches audiences emotionally, beyond the account of athletic achievements.”

Separately, Wildside is also working on an Amazon feature documentary on Totti, titled Totti.

