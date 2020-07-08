Univision And NBC Top Tuesday Ratings; ‘What Would You Do?’ Returns, ‘DC’s Stargirl’ Steady’

It was a tame Tuesday filled with mostly repeats and the Season 16 premiere of ABC’s What Would You Do?, which led among fresh episodes on the Big 4 with a 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and drew 2.89 million viewers.

Univision and NBC meanwhile tied for first overall in the demo with matching 0.5s, with the Spanish-language network offering Te Doy La Vida (0.4, 1.65M), Amor Eterno (0.5, 1.82M) and Como Tú No Hay Do (0.5, 1.53M). NBC aired repeats of America’s Got Talent and World of Dance.

CBS was tops in total viewers with an all-encore lineup of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

The CW served a new episode of DC’s Stargirl (0.2, 981,000), which held steady in the demo. The freshman superhero series was followed by The CW Happy Hour (0.1, 390K) also on par with last week.

ABC gave a repeat helping of its 90-minute Live in Front of a Studio Audience special that included All in the Family and Good Times, while Fox gave audiences repeats of Hell’s Kitchen and 24 Hours to Hell and Back.