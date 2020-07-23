WGA West: 16 Candidates Running For Board Of Directors

Sixteen candidates are vying for eight open seats on the WGA West’s board of directors. The seven incumbents seeking reelection are Patti Carr, Ashley Gable, Betsy Thomas, David Slack, Patric M. Verrone, Travis Donnelly and Deric A. Hughes.

The nine other candidates are Adam Starks, John Lopez, Rob Forman, Scott Rosenbaum, Andrew Ti, Katherine Beattie, Daniel Kunka, Leland Jay Anderson and Eric Haywood.

Ballots will go out August 31 and must be returned by September 21. The guild will host a virtual Candidates Night forum, where members can pose questions to the candidates, on September 2.