Weta Digital Teams With Streamliner And Avalon Studios To Launch New LED-Stage Virtual Production Service

Weta Digital, Streamliner and Avalon Studios is changing the game when it comes to production with a new LED-stage virtual production service. So what does this mean, exactly? The three teams have launched a cutting-edge service that combines live performance with real-time visual effects.

The new workflow features large easily configurable LED panels that are able to display imagery well beyond 8K as a way to augment practical sets and often replace greenscreen shots for backgrounds and exteriors. It also lends itself to easily combining footage from multiple stages, making it ideal for keeping crew sizes smaller. That said, the three companies have put together a ready-to-use package for productions of all sizes.

“Adding LED stage capabilities to Wellington’s Avalon Studios adds yet another compelling reason for productions to consider shooting in New Zealand,” said Weta Digital Executive Producer David Conley. “LED stages are the latest technique to take advantage of game engine technology to provide virtual production workflows that can greatly expand what is possible on set. Being able to shoot final VFX imagery at the same time as principle photography adds another level of creative control for producers and filmmakers.”

“We’re all focused on providing the safest work environment possible as productions look to ramp back up,” adds Gary Watkins, CEO, Avalon Studios. “This new setup allows producers to think very strategically about what they shoot and limit the number of actors and onset crew required – changing postproduction requirements. Avalon has 4 main stages of varying sizes and dedicated spaces to house additional departments, making it a perfect hub for local and international productions.”

Streamliner General Manager Richard Manu said, “Our crew combines decades of live event experience with an in-depth knowledge of high-end video systems and we’re well adept working on high profile, time critical projects. Although we were early adopters in LED screen technology, having that alone just isn’t enough. We have the established infrastructure to make this a plug and play pipeline rather than a science experiment. Our investment in several LED screen types; large format laser projection and world-leading media server platforms will give productions confidence we have it all covered.”