West Hollywood Imposes $300 Fine For Anyone Not Wearing A Mask In Public

Not wearing a mask in West Hollywood will cost you. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in West Hollywood will begin issuing citations for people without face coverings in public.

“Beginning this month, we will start issuing Administrative Citations for people who are not conforming to the Order to wear a face cover/mask in public,” a statement from the station said. “Our last option was to conduct enforcement by issuing an Administrative Citation, but the risk to Community health is too great.”

First-time offenders will face a $250 fine and a $50 fee for a total of $300, according to the department.

The move follows Governor Gavin Newsom’s statewide order June 18 requiring everyone to wear a face covering. The West Hollywood sheriff’s station says it has been educating the public about the need for face coverings since that time.

Newsom has tightened restrictions in 19 California counties, including Los Angeles, amid a surge in coronavirus cases. His order requires restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, movie theaters, museums, zoos and cardrooms in the 19 counties to halt indoor operations for at least three weeks, along with the full closure of bars and breweries.