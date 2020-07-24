Werner Herzog’s ‘Fireball’ Joins Apple TV+ Documentary Slate

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 13: Director Werner Herzog arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian' held at the El Capitan Theatre on November 13, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Apple has acquired rights to Fireball, Werner Herzog’s latest documentary feature, which is now part of the Apple Original film slate and will have its global premiere on Apple TV+. A date has not yet been set.

Fireball reunites Herzog with Professor Clive Oppenheimer for their third pic together following the 2007’s Oscar-nominated Encounters at the End of the World set in Antarctica and the Emmy-nominated 2016 pic Into the Inferno which explored active volcanoes. The new docu reveals how shooting stars, meteorites and deep impacts have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds, and on our past and our future.

The pic, first announced in October 2018, hails from Spring Films with the help and support of Sandbox Films. André Singer and Lucki Stipetić are producers. Richard Melman is executive producer.

Fireball now joins fellow Apple Original documentaries including the upcoming Sundance-winning Boys State as well as the already released The Elephant Queen, Beastie Boys Story and docuseries Visible: Out on Television.