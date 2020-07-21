‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Sets Season 12 Premiere Date

The Wendy Williams Show will return to the air September 21, Williams announced on social media today.

“I’m sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in…even if for just an hour,” Williams wrote about the 12th season of her syndicated daytime program. “I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set.”

Last month, Williams said the show was “taking a pause” on its remotely-produced episodes until the state of New York gave the okay to resume. Yesterday, New York entered Phase 4 of its reopening plan, with restrictions on capacity and crew.

The Wendy Williams Show had been airing remote episodes (Wendy@Home) from Williams’ New York City home since April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nationally syndicated talker, along with much of TV and film, had shut down production on March 12 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Williams’ Instagram post did not provide specifics about the show’s Season 12 format other than noting unspecified changes to the set.

The nationally syndicated Wendy Williams Show is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and has been renewed through the 2021-2022 season by the Fox Television Stations.