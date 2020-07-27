‘We Are Who We Are’: HBO Sets Premier Date For Luca Guadagnino Series

Academy Award-nominated Luca Guadagnino’s TV series We Are Who We Are is to premiere on HBO on September 14, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Starring Chloë Sevigny and newcomers, including Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamón, We Are Who We Are is a coming of age story about two American teenagers who, along with their military and civilian parents, are living on an American military base in Italy.

The eight-part drama is produced by The Apartment and The Young Pope producer Wildside and is distributed by Fremantle. Call Me By Your Name director Guadagnino writes, directs and showruns.

We Are Who We Are is executive produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment and Mario Gianani for Wildside, with Small Forward, alongside Guadagnino, Elena Recchia, Nick Hall, Sean Conway, and Francesco Melzi d’Eril. Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri write alongside Guadagnino.

Check out the trailer below.