‘Watchmen’, ‘Unbelievable’ Lead TCA Award Nominations With Four Apiece; HBO Tops With 16 Overall Noms

HBO’s Watchmen and Netflix’s Unbelievable led the field in the 36th annual Television Critics Association Awards nominations, netting four apiece.

HBO led all programmers in the nominations, which were announced Thursday, followed by Netflix with 10. (See the full list of nominees below.)

The TCA, a group of 200 journalists from the U.S. and Canada, opted to move forward with the awards despite canceling the TCA Summer Press Tour in May due to COVID-19. A week-long vestige of the usual tour panels will be convened online, though not by the TCA, in August.

The TCA honors range across a wide spectrum of programing, including news and information, youth, reality, drama, comedy, miniseries and sketch/variety shows. Winners will be announced later this summer.

Related Story California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Reports Record Number Of COVID-Related Deaths In State

While Netflix did not top the charts, streaming overall had a sizable presence in the field, with nods going to The Mandalorian and Encore! on Disney+, The Morning Show on Apple TV+. Hulu also had six overall nominations, with seven going to FX and FX on Hulu.

“This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites,” said TCA president Sarah Rodman, executive editor at Entertainment Weekly. “Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”

Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will be announced along with the other TCA Award winners.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Individual Achievement in Drama

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America – FX on Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable – Netflix

Regina King, Watchmen – HBO

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True – HBO

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO

Merrit Wever, Unbelievable – Netflix

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me – Netflix

Elle Fanning, The Great – Hulu

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV

Issa Rae, Insecure – HBO

Ramy Youssef, Ramy – Hulu

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

60 Minutes – CBS

Frontline – PBS

Hillary – Hulu

The Last Dance – ESPN

McMillions – HBO

The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

Cheer – Netflix

Encore! – Disney+

Holey Moley – ABC

Making It – NBC

Top Chef All-Stars L.A. – Bravo

We’re Here! – HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

Carmen Sandiego – Netflix

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS Kids

Molly of Denali – PBS Kids

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Wild Kratts – PBS Kids

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS Kids

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee –TBS

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries

Little Fires Everywhere – Hulu

Mrs. America – FX on Hulu

Normal People – Hulu

The Plot Against America – HBO

Unbelievable – Netflix

Watchmen – HBO

Outstanding New Program

The Great – Hulu

The Mandalorian – Disney+

The Morning Show – AppleTV+

Never Have I Ever – Netflix

Watchmen – HBO

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

The Crown – Netflix

Euphoria – HBO

The Good Fight – CBS All Access

Pose – FX

Succession – HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Better Things – FX

Dead to Me – Netflix

The Good Place – NBC

Insecure – HBO

Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV

What We Do in the Shadows – FX

Program of the Year

Better Call Saul – AMC

Mrs. America – FX on Hulu

Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV

Succession – HBO

Unbelievable – Netflix

Watchmen – HBO

Network Tally

HBO – 16

Netflix –10

FX/FX on Hulu – 7

Hulu – 6

PBS/PBS Kids – 6

NBC – 5

AMC – 3

Pop TV – 3

CBS/CBS All Access – 2

Disney+ – 2

ABC – 1

AppleTV+ – 1

Bravo TV – 1

Comedy Central – 1

ESPN – 1

MSNBC – 1

TBS – 1