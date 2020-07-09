‘Watchmen’, ‘Unbelievable’ Lead TCA Award Nominations With Four Apiece; HBO Tops With 16 Overall Noms

HBO’s Watchmen and Netflix’s Unbelievable led the field in the 36th annual Television Critics Association Awards nominations, netting four apiece.
HBO led all programmers in the nominations, which were announced Thursday, followed by Netflix with 10. (See the full list of nominees below.)
The TCA, a group of 200 journalists from the U.S. and Canada, opted to move forward with the awards despite canceling the TCA Summer Press Tour in May due to COVID-19. A week-long vestige of the usual tour panels will be convened online, though not by the TCA, in August.
The TCA honors range across a wide spectrum of programing, including news and information, youth, reality, drama, comedy, miniseries and sketch/variety shows. Winners will be announced later this summer.
While Netflix did not top the charts, streaming overall had a sizable presence in the field, with nods going to The Mandalorian and Encore! on Disney+, The Morning Show on Apple TV+. Hulu also had six overall nominations, with seven going to FX and FX on Hulu.
“This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites,” said TCA president Sarah Rodman, executive editor at Entertainment Weekly. “Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”
Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will be announced along with the other TCA Award winners.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Individual Achievement in Drama
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America – FX on Hulu
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable – Netflix
Regina King, Watchmen – HBO
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True – HBO
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC
Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO
Merrit Wever, Unbelievable – Netflix
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me – Netflix
Elle Fanning, The Great – Hulu
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
Issa Rae, Insecure – HBO
Ramy Youssef, Ramy – Hulu
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
60 Minutes – CBS
Frontline – PBS
Hillary – Hulu
The Last Dance – ESPN
McMillions – HBO
The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
Cheer – Netflix
Encore! – Disney+
Holey Moley – ABC
Making It – NBC
Top Chef All-Stars L.A. – Bravo
We’re Here! – HBO
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming
Carmen Sandiego – Netflix
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS Kids
Molly of Denali – PBS Kids
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Wild Kratts – PBS Kids
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS Kids
Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee –TBS
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO
Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries
Little Fires Everywhere – Hulu
Mrs. America – FX on Hulu
Normal People – Hulu
The Plot Against America – HBO
Unbelievable – Netflix
Watchmen – HBO
Outstanding New Program
The Great – Hulu
The Mandalorian – Disney+
The Morning Show – AppleTV+
Never Have I Ever – Netflix
Watchmen – HBO
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – NBC
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)
The Crown – Netflix
Euphoria – HBO
The Good Fight – CBS All Access
Pose – FX
Succession – HBO
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
Better Things – FX
Dead to Me – Netflix
The Good Place – NBC
Insecure – HBO
Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
What We Do in the Shadows – FX
Program of the Year
Better Call Saul – AMC
Mrs. America – FX on Hulu
Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
Succession – HBO
Unbelievable – Netflix
Watchmen – HBO
Network Tally
HBO – 16
Netflix –10
FX/FX on Hulu – 7
Hulu – 6
PBS/PBS Kids – 6
NBC – 5
AMC – 3
Pop TV – 3
CBS/CBS All Access – 2
Disney+ – 2
ABC – 1
AppleTV+ – 1
Bravo TV – 1
Comedy Central – 1
ESPN – 1
MSNBC – 1
TBS – 1
