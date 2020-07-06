WarnerMedia Appoints Priya Dogra As Europe & Asia President

WarnerMedia has promoted Priya Dogra to president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in EMEA and APAC, replacing Giorgio Stock, who left last month.

Dogra has worked at WarnerMedia since 2009 and is currently executive vice president of strategy and corporate development — a role she will retain alongside her new responsibilities for the time being.

She will report to Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer of WarnerMedia and president of WarnerMedia International Networks, and will oversee programming, advertising, distribution and operations for Turner and HBO networks, as well as kids content.

Zeiler said: “Priya is a world-class executive who has been driving WarnerMedia’s overall corporate growth initiatives and in particular our direct-to-consumer-strategy internationally. Her leadership, passion and knowledge of our international businesses will make an immediate impact on our organization.”

Dogra added: “I look forward to working closely with Gerhard, our broader leadership team and the EMEA and APAC organizations to strategically position us for continued success in a highly competitive marketplace.”