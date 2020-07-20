Warner Bros Sets Up Anonymous System For Reporting Coronavirus Malpractice During Shoots

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros has created an anonymous reporting mechanism in Europe so that cast and crew can alert senior managers if they witness colleagues breaking Covid-19 safety protocols during production.

Warner Bros, which is edging closer to getting blockbusters Fantastic Beasts and The Batman back into production in the UK after a months-long filming hiatus, has introduced the reporting tool as a way to encourage best practice on set.

Kevin Trehy, Warner Bros executive vice president of physical production, spoke about the measure last week during a behind-closed-doors industry panel organized for members of UK union Bectu. Trehy, who sits on a WarnerMedia production restart taskforce, added that the company is taking time to listen to crew and has hired safety consultants to assuage concerns.

He added that Warner Bros has become “our own strictest police force” in terms of coronavirus safety protocols, going over and above UK industry guidelines, including those drawn up by the British Film Commission with input from the likes of Bectu.

Trehy acknowledged that the return to work has been cautious and said flexibility is required when creating production schedules. “No-one knows what a schedule looks like in the new normal,” he added. Trehy said there is the need for a longer pre-shoot prep period and that productions have to be able to “pivot” when things aren’t working.