Walton Goggins To Voice Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Podcast ‘Deep Cover’ From Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries

EXCLUSIVE: Walton Goggins is to star in a true crime podcast about an outlaw motorcycle gang from Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries.

The Unicorn star will voice part of Deep Cover: The Drug Wars, which has been described as Sons of Anarchy meets Narcos.

The nine-part series, which launches on July 13, follows a Detroit FBI agent as he goes undercover in an outlaw motorcycle gang and his bizarre series of discoveries that inadvertently lead to the U.S. invasion of a foreign country.

It is narrated by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jake Halpern, who will exec produce alongside Jeff Singer at Stowaway Entertainment

Deep Cover starts at a Detroit biker bar in 1982 where FBI Agent Ned Timmons arrests a violent fugitive and a member of a notorious motorcycle gang — who decides he’d rather flip than go to jail — and who has secrets to tell that go far beyond the city of Detroit. Each episode of exposes another twist and turn in the story, taking Ned all the way to Panama, where a large-scale drug cartel involving the country’s dictator General Manuel Noriega will eventually lead to the U.S.’s largest-scale military action since the end of the Vietnam War.

Related Story Walton Goggins Narrates 'NASA & SpaceX' Docu On Launch Of Falcon 9 Rocket For Discovery & Science

Halpern found out about the story when a source sent him an old, unpublished novel written by Timmons. In the show, we hear Ned’s descriptions of events, straight from his novel, and those will be voiced by Goggins.

It also includes interviews and first-hand accounts from both sides of the law: Ned Timmons, his fellow FBI agents, and an Assistant U.S. Attorney, as well as gang members, cartel insiders, and drug smugglers.

Pushkin Industries, which was founded by Gladwell and Jacob Weisberg, is behind podcasts including Revisionist History, Broken Record and Against the Rules.