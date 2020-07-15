Walt Disney Sets Global Marketing Chief Jill Estorino To Run International Parks; Previous Chief Heads To Outer Space

Walt Disney Wednesday named company veteran Jill Estorino president and managing director of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products International, effective immediately.

Estorino has been been at Disney for 29 years, most recently as Executive Vice President, Global Marketing and Sales, and will now overseeing parks and resorts’ international operations and development, including Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disney Resort with the Oriental Land Company, Shanghai Disney Resort and Disneyland Paris — all at a time when a global pandemic continues to wreak havoc on businesses around the world. Hong Kong Disneyland, which reopened June 18, was just shut down again on COVID-19 concerns.

She replaces Michael Colglazier who was in the job for the past three years and has jumped to Virgin Galactic Holdings. The aerospace and space travel company announced his appointment earlier today, effective July 20.

“Jill is known as an innovative and dynamic leader, and she’ll bring her nearly 30 years of Disney experience to guide our international parks into the future,” said Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Prior to leading global marketing and sales, Estorino was Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Asia Pacific for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, leading the teams at Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disney Resort to achieve business goals and ensure a consistent brand presence in the APAC region.

Previously, she was Senior Vice President, Marketing Strategy for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, working to drive attendance and occupancy for Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Vacation Club.

“I am excited for the opportunity to once again work more closely with our teams in Europe and Asia and to share Disney Magic with Guests and fans throughout the world.” Estorino said.