The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the second stand-alone series in AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise, will premiere on October 4 at 10 PM as a lead-out to the mothership TWD. A special Talking Dead after-show to discuss both episodes will follow, the creative team and cast said Friday during the series’ panel discussion at Comic-Con@Home.

The news follows AMC having to postponed the series’ original April 12 premiere date back in March because of the then-growing coronavirus threat that upended most of the entertainment business. World Beyond had wrapped filming, but post-production on the final few episode was impacted by the industry shutdown.

The new premiere date was revealed during the Comic-Con@Home panel at the end of a new, extended trailer for what is being touted as a two-season limited event. Check it out here:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into new TWD mythology to follow the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.

The trio of TWD shows hit the virtual stage today in back-to-back-to-back sessions moderated by Chris Hardwick. World Beyond‘s portion featured The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner/executive producer Matt Negrete and cast Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicolas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt.