The 11th season of The Walking Dead is unsurprisingly not coming this October, but there will be more of Season 10 next year, says showrunner Angela Kang.

Having revealed that the coronavirus delayed Season 10 finale will air on October 4 earlier today at Comic-Con@Home during the prerecorded TWD panel, Kang just told fans that an extra six episodes of the AMC zombie apocalypse series are coming in 2021.To that end, the EP confirmed what everyone knew – due to the production halts from the global pandemic, there will be no new season premiering in TWD’s usual October slot.

Obviously, COVID has kind of disrupted a lot of things for every workplace, including ours,” Kang said, reiterating that the Season 11 writers’ room is well underway remotely. The EP had no further details on the half a dozen additional Season 10 eps, but did quip “we’ll have more to share soon.”

As was also revealed even earlier Friday, the sixth season of spinoff Fear The Walking Dead will debut on October 11, a week after TWD’s so-called Season 10 ender.

With Lauren Cohan now 100% returning to TWD after a sojourn to network TV, EP Kang was joined today on the laughter fill gathering by the former Whiskey Cavalier star, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Seth Gilliam. Fellow castmates Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Paola Lazaro were there too via video, as were EP and Season 10 finale director Greg Nicotero, and TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple.

Asked about Maggie’s return, first unveiled at NYC Comic-Con last year, Cohan joked “what can I tease, what can I tease? Nothing.”

Preceded by a Fear The Walking Dead panel, TWD will be followed online today by a panel for the upcoming new spinoff The Walking Dead: Beyond Worlds.

Comic-con@Home runs until July 26.