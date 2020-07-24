It may be “the end of the world,” according to the Whisperers’ advancing horde, but Maggie is coming back to hopefully help save the day and The Walking Dead’s Survivors.

Along with a premiere date, that’s just some of what a peek at the delayed Season 10 finale of AMC’s original zombie apocalypse splashed on screen today at Comic-Con@Home.

With the likes of Norman Reedus’ Daryl, Seth Gilliam’s Gabriel and Melissa McBride’s Carol scrambling to defend themselves against the onslaught of an enraged Beta (Ryan Hurst), the just over three-minute glimpse of the ‘A Certain Doom’ finale that was supposed to air back in mid-April, also revealed that the new air date is October 4, as you can see below:

Usually around this time of year, a SDCC Hall H TWD panel would be announcing its new season return in October, not the ending of its previous season – but times are clearly very different now.

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down small screen production worldwide in March, TWD’s VFX heavy Season 10 ender was unable to finish its post-production requirements. “For big episodes like that, to deliver them, it’s basically about two weeks before air,” TWD showrunner Angela Kang told Deadline on April 5 as the penultimate episode of Season 10 air. “It takes that long to get all of the post-production effects done and all the final finishing. So, we were about a week and a half out by the time the California governor called a shutdown to stuff because of the coronavirus.”

With the Maggie portraying Lauren Cohan now official back with the TWD gang, EP Kang was joined today on the prerecorded panel by the former Whiskey Cavalier star, Reedus, McBride, and Gilliam.

Fellow castmates Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Paola Lazaro were there too via video, as were EP and Season 10 finale director Greg Nicotero, and TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple.

Preceded by a Fear The Walking Dead panel, TWD will be followed online today by a panel for the upcoming new spinoff The Walking Dead: Beyond Worlds.

Comic-Con@Home runs until July 26.