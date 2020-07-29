Vue Sets New UK Re-Opening Dates From August 7 Following ‘Tenet’ Shift

As expected, major UK cinema chain Vue has shifted plans for re-opening its sites after the delays to Tenet and Mulan.

Now, with the Christopher Nolan pic scheduled for August 26 in the UK, the exhibitor will look to begin gradually re-opening its venues from August 7, when an initial ten sites will open their doors. The company did not specify when exactly the rest of its 90 cinemas would follow suit but it is expected this would be in the weeks leading up to Tenet.

Coronavirus measures being implemented at Vue venues include track and trace, encouraging online bookings, enhanced cleaning protocols and employee PPE, physical distancing and limited occupancy, and staggered film times.

Vue staff will be given two full days training to cover the above measures ahead of the re-opening.

The opening film slate will be unveiled a week prior. Titles likely to be available then include Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged.