Viola Davis & Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions Inks Expanded TV & Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions is staying in business with Amazon Studios. The company has expanded its exclusive first-look deal to include television, in addition to extending its film deal. As part of the new pact, JuVee will continue to develop and produce features as well as television series to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Amazon Studios, bringing our TV division along with Film,” said Davis and Tennon. “Our mission and the importance of being given an opportunity to be seen and occupy space is our legacy. JuVee’s collaboration with Amazon is one of shared vision and shared courage.”

JuVee’s previous TV home was at ABC Studios, producer of the Davis-starring How To Get Away With Murder, which wrapped its sixth and final season in May.

JuVee currently has two television projects and three films in development with Amazon Studios, including an adaptation of Octavia Butler’s beloved Wild Seed, based on the first book in Butler’s acclaimed Patternist sci-fi series, and a series adaptation of the film Fast Color. JuVee also previously sold projects to ABC, HBO, Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, USA, TV One, Food Network and Bravo.

“Amazon has established itself as a home for artists who are passionate about changing the way that creative content looks and the stories that it tells,” said Andrew T. Wang, JuVee’s Head of TV Development and Production, “We are thrilled to bring JuVee into Amazon’s family of storytellers and to continue in our mission to provide a platform for compelling, original stories told by people from historically marginalized populations.”

In addition to Wang, JuVee’s team includes Rob Williams who will continue to serve as SVP of Features. Josh Nelson is Head of Interactive and Immersive. Karen Frost and Liliana Granados have been promoted to Creative Executives, TV and Film, respectively.

“With Amazon’s unparalleled global reach, these stories have the potential to impact, and enrich the lives of, audiences around the world,” Wang added.

As previously announced, JuVee’s Sundance award-winning documentary Giving Voice will premiere on Netflix, and Davis is set to go into production on Showtime’s First Ladies, portraying Michelle Obama.

JuVee’s additional television and film credits include ABC’s The Last Defense, Bravo’s In a Man’s World and the documentary Emanuel, which honored the Charleston Massacre victims. JuVee also executive produced “The March,” a first of its kind immersive exhibit that recreates the iconic 1963 March on Washington in virtual reality.

“Viola, Julius and Andrew are incredible talents, both on screen and off, with an eye for sourcing and developing authentic voices and stories.” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We share a vision and passion to serve our diverse global customers original content that inspires, entertains and brings people together. We are so happy to expand on our current relationship with JuVee productions.”