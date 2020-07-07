Vince Vaughn & Paul Walter Hauser Join Comedy ‘Queenpins’ With Leslie Jones & Kristen Bell

Cast is rounding out on counterfeiting comedy Queenpins ahead of a planned shoot in Los Angeles later this year, with Vince Vaughn and Paul Walter Hauser joining Leslie Jones and Kristen Bell in the pic.

Emmy-nominated husband and wife team Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly (Beneath The Harvest Sky) are writing and directing the movie, which is inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit in the history of the U.S.. When two suburban housewives stumble upon a way to make a little money with fake coupons, they soon find themselves in over their heads as their scheme grows to a $40M criminal venture.

Independent financier Align has joined AGC Studios, Aloe Entertainment, and Marquee Entertainment to provide financing and co-produce the project. AGC’s Head of Production Linda McDonough is producing via her Marquee Entertainment banner alongside Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz of Align, AGC, in association with Aloe Entertainment’s Mary Aloe and Ludascript’s Gillian Hormel. Stuart Ford and Anik Decoste serve as executive producers.

Also onboard ahead of pre-production starting this summer are cinematographer Magdalena Gorka, casting director Allison Jones, production designer Jennifer Klide, and costume designer Julie Carnahan.

Rocket Science is handling international sales. CAA Media Finance, which arranged the film’s financing, represents U.S. distribution rights.