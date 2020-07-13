Village Roadshow, Phantom Four Films Team On ‘Legacy’ From T.J. Fixman

EXCLUSIVE: Village Roadshow Pictures has acquired Legacy, a feature piece based on an original idea by T.J. Fixman with David Goyer and Keith Levine attached to produce via Phantom Four Films.

The character-driven action film, which is said to be in the vein of The Bourne Identity, follows an enigmatic man who sets out to disrupt a powerful underworld run by the 1 percent.

Legacy marks the second project for Phantom Four and Fixman, following their teaming on the action-thriller Rogue for STX. Fixman also has a Netflix superhero drama, Past Midnight, with Rick Famuyiwa attached to direct. Other credits project in development includes One Night on the Hudson and The Men Who Kill. He is repped by Grandview.

Phantom Four’s upcoming slate includes two at Searchlight Pictures: the Scott Cooper-directed Antlers, produced by Guillermo Del Toro and Sundance acquisition The Night House, directed by David Bruckner, as well as The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt, a Hellraiser reboot, an Omen prequel, and the Stephen King/Joe Hill adaptation Throttle at HBO Max.