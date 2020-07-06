‘Vienna Blood’ Renewed For Second Season, With PBS & BBC Two Back On Board

Vienna Blood, the adaptation of Frank Tallis’ novels, has been renewed for a second season by Germany’s ZDF and Austria’s ORF, while BBC Two and PBS have again come aboard the drama series.

Red Arrow Studios-owned Endor Productions and Austria’s MR Film will produce another three feature-length episodes, with Sherlock writer Steve Thompson and Robert Dornhelm (Anne Frank: The Whole Story) again writing and directing respectively.

The first series starred Matthew Beard as central character Max Liebermann, the protégé of Sigmund Freud, and was set in 1900s Vienna. When Liebermann comes into contact with Oskar Rheinhardt, played by Tatort’s Juergen Maurer, a detective struggling with a strange murder case, he is called to help him solve the investigation.

Vienna Blood Season 2 will go into production in Vienna next month and will premiere next year. Oliver Auspitz and Andreas Kamm are the producers for MR Film, while Hilary Bevan Jones and Jez Swimer produce for Endor. The executive producers are Thompson Carlo Dusi and Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia.