Victoria Konefal Exits ‘Days Of Our Lives’ As Full-Time Cast Member

EXCLUSIVE: Another key cast member is leaving Days of Our Lives. Victoria Konefal will not continue on NBC’s long-running daytime drama when it resumes production in the fall. While she will no longer be a full-time cast member, Konefal, who plays Ciara Brady on the show, could make guest appearances in the future.

Speculation that Konefal may be leaving surfaced earlier this month following the news that Kristian Alfonso, who plays her mom on the show, is exiting Days Of Our Lives after 37 years. Konefal confirmed her departure in a statement to Deadline. According to sources, the departure is not related to Alfonso’s exit. Here is Konefal’s statement:

I cherish every moment I have spent working on Days of Our Lives. It is an honor and a privilege to work in an environment filled with so much talent and passion in every direction. The experience and knowledge I’ve accumulated over the past three years is irreplaceable, and I’m forever grateful for it. I would love the opportunity to continue working with my castmates in the future, but at this time I will not be returning as a full-time cast member.

To the cast and crew, it was an absolute pleasure working with you. To the loving and unwaveringly supportive fans, thank you. Thank you for joining me on my journey of finding Ciara Brady. It was a beautiful one. Cheers to some of the best days of my life.

Konefal has been on Days of Our Lives since 2017 and earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for her role in 2019.

As we reported earlier this month, Days of Our Lives plans to return to production on September 1. Like all other Hollywood productions, the soap suspended shooting in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. But it has enough originals in the can to take it through early October. That includes Konefal’s last episodes as a full-time cast member.

Days of Our Lives, which in January was renewed for a 56th season, comes from Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures TV. Since the January renewal, a number of cast members have left the show, including Casey Moss, Chandler Massey, Freddie Smith, Galen Gering, Greg Vaughan and Alfonso.