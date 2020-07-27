ViacomCBS Networks International Promotes Four Youth & Entertainment Executives

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has expanded the roles of four executives in its youth and entertainment team, reporting to Kerry Taylor, executive vice president of youth and entertainment brands.

Kelly Bradshaw, vice president and brand lead for MTV UK, Northern and Eastern Europe, will become vice president of brand and content strategy, VCNI youth and entertainment.

Craig Orr, formerly vice president of commissioning and development for MTV International, has the new title of vice president, content and development, VCNI youth and entertainment.

Kate Sils, who oversees digital for Nickelodeon International, will add oversight of the youth and entertainment brands to her remit as the vice president of VCNI digital and multiplatform.

Jemma Yates, the vice president of content for Comedy Central and Paramount Network International, is expanding her role to vice president of programming and acquisitions, VCNI youth and entertainment.

They will work to grow brands including MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network in 180 countries outside the U.S.