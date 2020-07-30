ViacomCBS Hires Channel 4’s Sarah Rose As Its UK Chief Operating Officer

ViacomCBS Networks UK has named Sarah Rose, Channel 4’s chief consumer and strategy officer, as its new chief operating officer.

Rose’s appointment comes after Deadline revealed earlier this month that Paul Dunthorne, the long-time Channel 5 executive, was stepping down as ViacomCBS’s COO and EVP UK of Northern and Eastern Europe.

She will report into Maria Kyriacou, president of ViacomCBS Networks UK and Australia, and will have oversight of all UK business functions including operations, legal and business affairs, finance, HR, communications, research, broadcasting technology and ViacomCBS International Studios UK.

Rose spent more than 14 years at Channel 4, helping launch its streaming service All 4. She started her career at ITV, where she progressed to general manager of ITV digital channels.

Kyriacou said: “Sarah has a wealth of expertise in broadcast media and proven experience in successfully driving companies forward. This is a key role in our UK senior leadership team, overseeing the entirety of our operations and ensuring that we function at optimum efficiency.”