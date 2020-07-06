ViacomCBS And Dish Network Ink Multi-Year Carriage Renewal

ViacomCBS (nd DISH Network Monday announced a multi-year renewal of their carriage agreement to continue delivering ViacomCBS’s portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks to subscribers of DISH and OTT service Sling TV.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Dish is a tough negotiator and has has shown a willingness to yank programming as costs rise. Most recently in June it took the NFL Network and NFL Redzone off its U.S. satellite service and Sling TV. It severed ties with a handful of regional sports networks (RSNs), previously owned by Fox now owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, last year. And it hasn’t carried HBO since 2018. Univision was off the service for long stretch.

ViacomCBS has also been tough and had a hard fought carriage battle with Dish in 2016 that came very close to having the then Philippe Dauman-led company’s network’s go dark on Dish. They resolved the dispute at the last minute with a multi-year deal.

Dish and Sling have more than 11 million subs. Dish’ traditional satellite subscribers are dwindling amid cord cutting and pressure on legacy media. Sling TV, the first and still one of the biggest OTT service to offer consumers an alternative to the traditional cable and satellite bundle, lost subscribers in the last two quarter for the first time.

Dish is in the process of transforming itself, last week closing on the $1.4 billion purchase of Boost Mobile from T-Mobile USA as it expands in wireless with a new 5G network.