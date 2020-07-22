VH1 To Slay Sin City With ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue’ Docuseries

VH1 “Ru-vealed” today that the RuPaul Drag universe will continue to expand and slay with the new docuseries RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue, which is set to premiere at 8 p.m. Friday, August 21. An extended first look will air during Friday the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5.

The new series will follow six legendary drag queens in their professional and personal journeys as performers in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! residency, which kicked off at the Flamingo Las Vegas in early 2020. The cast includes Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, as well as fan favorites Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo.

The series will give a behind the scenes look at the Las Vegas strip stage show on and puts the spotlight on the queens as they slay the stage at the Flaming with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

The Drag Race franchise has been serving fans top-notch, gag-worthy drag content since the beginning of the pandemic. The season 12 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race pivoted to an innovative virtual finale and it was followed by the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars, which is currently in progress. On top of all that, earlier this week, it was announced that Canada’s Drag Race would be making its U.S. linear debut.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Danielle King, and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola and Todd Radnitz serve as Executive Producers for VH1 and Jen Passovoy will serve as producer.

Watch a tease to the new docuseries below.