VENN, New Live Network For Gamers, Sets Distribution Deals Including Twitter, Digital Platforms

VENN, the Video Game Entertainment and News Network, is set to launch in August with 30 million households and distribution partners including , Twitch, YouTube and Gaming.

In coming weeks, VENN will announce additional deals in digital, linear, free ad-supported streaming TV services and virtual MVPDs, the network said. It debuts August 5 and plans to expand to hardware and connected-TV platforms including VIZIO SmartCast, Xumo, STIRR and Distro TV.

VENN’s original content designed by and for gamers includes series featuring James “Dash” Patterson, Austin Show, Chrissy Costanza, The Sushi Dragon, Cash Nasty and Sasha Grey. The live 24/7 network for gaming, streaming, esports and entertainment audiences will broadcast from new studios in Los Angeles and New York.

“We’re proud to welcome VENN as the first gaming television network to broadcast 24/7 live on Twitter,” said Rishi Chadha Head of Gaming Content Partnerships at the social media giant. “Bringing round the clock gaming content to our audience for the first time needed the right partner, and VENN’s celebration of diverse digital pop culture and personalities is a natural fit. Gamers on Twitter will now have the opportunity to watch, and engage with, live programming within the same feed, continuing the tradition of Twitter as the home of the gaming & pop culture conversation.”

“VENN was designed to be always on and always accessible to its viewers,” said David Eichenstein, its VP of Business Development. “This group of partners – which represent the present and future of streaming – are the perfect cross-section to help ensure that goal becomes a reality right from the start.”

It’s a major challenge to get new channels added to traditional systems these days given cord cutting and sensitivity around pricing — since adding channels usually means higher costs for customers. Digital platforms, however, usually take a large cut of ad revenue.