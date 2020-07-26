Venice Reveals Festival Juries: Hogg, Petzold, Sagnier Join Blanchett; Claire Denis Heads Horizzonti

Click to Skip Ad
The 77th Venice Film Festival (September 2 – 12) has revealed all jury members, with Competition jury president Cate Blanchett joined by Austrian director Veronika Franz (Goodnight Mommy), Brit filmmaker Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir), Italian writer Nicola Lagioia, German filmmaker Christian Petzold (Barbara), Romanian director Cristi Puiu (The Death of Mr. Lazarescu) and French actress Ludivine Sagnier (La Vérité).

The Orizzonti jury will be presided over by French director Claire Denis (High Life), and comprise Oskar Alegria (Spain), Francesca Comencini (Italy), Katriel Schory (Israel) and Christine Vachon (USA).

The selectors of the “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film are Claudio Giovannesi (Italy) as president, Remi Bonhomme (France) and Dora Bouchoucha (Tunisia).

The festival’s Venice Virtual Reality jury will be headed by Celine Tricart as president (USA), and also include Asif Kapadia (Great Britain) and Hideo Kojima (Japan).

The festival, the first major physical film get-together since the pandemic struck earlier this year, will open with Daniele Luchetti’s Lacci. The event’s lineups will be revealed Tuesday, though the coronavirus is expected to mean a significantly reduced U.S. studio presence.

