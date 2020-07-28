Venice Film Festival 2020 Lineup Announced – Live

Refresh for latest…: The Venice Film Festival is unveiling its lineup for the 77th edition this morning in Rome. This will be the first major international film event to take place physically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and will be held from September 2-12 on the Lido. Cate Blanchett is president of the main competition jury this year. Fest chief Alberto Barbera will run down the roster in the next hour, so check back for updates as we post the titles live below.

The world’s oldest film festival has in recent years cemented its status as the go-to fall launchpad for awards hopefuls, though given the current state of the world, this year is expected to be somewhat muted by a lack of major available Hollywood titles and since travel restrictions could still be in place in early September. On Monday, it was unveiled that Searchlight Pictures (which has a strong track record on the Lido) will world premiere Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland on September 11, simultaneously with Toronto. However, Zhao and star Frances McDormand will be attending virtually. Sofia Coppola’s A24-Apple pic On The Rocks is another U.S. title that has been recently rumored as a potential for the event.

As noted last week, Daniele Luchetti’s Lacci will open the proceedings, a first for an Italian film in over a decade. Venetian director Andrea Segre’s documentary Molecole, made in Venice when it was in lockdown, will be screened as the pre-opening night film on September 1.

In early July, Venice organizers outlined certain changes owing to sanitary protocols imposed by the COVID crisis. The overall number of films in the official selection has been reduced, while the competitive sections will maintain their usual procedures and format, as will the Out of Competition section, and Biennale College Cinema — though social distancing will be imposed.

See below for the films revealed today: