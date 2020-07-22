Venice Classics Section To Include ‘Goodfellas’, ‘Serpico’, ‘Le Cercle Rouge’ – Full List

The full lineup for the 77th Venice Film Festival will be announced on July 28. In the meantime, organizers have set the roster of restored titles that will make up the Venice Classics section which, unconventionally this year, will be hosted as part of the Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy from August 25-31 in a show of solidarity between the events. The selection, which includes works by Michelangelo Antonioni, Shôhei Imamura, Fritz Lang, Sidney Lumet, Jean-Pierre Melville, Nikita Mikhalkov and Martin Scorsese will then be screened in Venice in the following months.

The Venice Film Festival, the first major international film event to take place since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, will be held from September 2-12 on the Lido. Certain changes owing to sanitary protocols imposed by the COVID-19 crisis were announced earlier this month, including the shifting of venues for the Classics section. The overall number of films in the official selection will be reduced, down to about 50-55, while the competitive sections Venezia 77 and Horizons will maintain their usual procedures and format, as will the Out of Competition section, and Biennale College Cinema.

Venice Classics has been presented since 2012 and includes world premiere screenings of a selection of the best classic film restorations completed over the past year by film libraries, cultural institutions and production companies.

Below is the list of restored films, with new titles still to be added:

VENICE CLASSICS

CRONACA DI UN AMORE (CHRONICLE OF A LOVE)

Dir: Michelangelo ANTONIONI (Italy, 1950)

Restored by: Cineteca di Bologna

CLAUDINE

Dir: John BERRY (U.S., 1974)

Restored by: Fox/Criterion/Disney

DEN MUSO (THE YOUNG GIRL)

Dir: Souleymane CISSÉ (Mali, 1975)

Restored by: Cinémathèque Française

UTÓSZEZON (LATE SEASON)

Dir: Zoltán FÁBRI (Hungary, 1966)

Restored by: Hungarian National Film Archive

SEDOTTA E ABBANDONATA (SEDUCED AND ABANDONED)

Dir: Pietro GERMI (Italy, 1964)

Restored by: Cineteca di Bologna

LA ÚLTIMA CENA (THE LAST SUPPER)

Dir: Tomás GUTIÉRREZ ALEA (Cuba, 1976)

Restored by: Cineteca di Cuba

FUKUSHÛ SURU WA WARE NI ARI (VENGEANCE IS MINE)

Dir: Shôhei IMAMURA (Japan, 1979)

Restored by: Shochiku

MUHOMATSU NO ISSHO (THE RICKSHAW MAN)

Dir: Hiroshi INAGAKI (Japan, 1943)

Restored by: Film Foundation/Kadokawa

YOU ONLY LIVE ONCE

Dir: Fritz LANG (USA, 1937)

Restored by: StudioCanal

SERPICO

Dir: Sidney LUMET (USA, 1973)

Restored by: Studiocanal

LE CERCLE ROUGE

Dir: Jean-Pierre MELVILLE (France, 1970)

Restored by: Studicanal

NEOKONCHENNAYA PYESA DLYA MEKHANICHESKOGO PIANINO (UNFINISHED PIECE FOR THE PLAYER PIANO)

Dir: Nikita MIKHALKOV (Soviet Union, 1977)

Restored by: Mosfilm

GOODFELLAS

Dir: Martin SCORSESE (USA, 1990)

Restored by: Warner Bros