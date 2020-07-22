Venice Classics Section To Include ‘Goodfellas’, ‘Serpico’, ‘Le Cercle Rouge’ – Full List

The full lineup for the 77th Venice Film Festival will be announced on July 28. In the meantime, organizers have set the roster of restored titles that will make up the Venice Classics section which, unconventionally this year, will be hosted as part of the Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy from August 25-31 in a show of solidarity between the events. The selection, which includes works by Michelangelo Antonioni, Shôhei Imamura, Fritz Lang, Sidney Lumet, Jean-Pierre Melville, Nikita Mikhalkov and Martin Scorsese will then be screened in Venice in the following months.
The Venice Film Festival, the first major international film event to take place since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, will be held from September 2-12 on the Lido. Certain changes owing to sanitary protocols imposed by the COVID-19 crisis were announced earlier this month, including the shifting of venues for the Classics section. The overall number of films in the official selection will be reduced, down to about 50-55, while the competitive sections Venezia 77 and Horizons will maintain their usual procedures and format, as will the Out of Competition section, and Biennale College Cinema.
Related Story
Venice Film Festival To Fete Tilda Swinton & Ann Hui With Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Awards
Venice Classics has been presented since 2012 and includes world premiere screenings of a selection of the best classic film restorations completed over the past year by film libraries, cultural institutions and production companies.
Below is the list of restored films, with new titles still to be added:
VENICE CLASSICS
CRONACA DI UN AMORE (CHRONICLE OF A LOVE)
Dir: Michelangelo ANTONIONI (Italy, 1950)
Restored by: Cineteca di Bologna
CLAUDINE
Dir: John BERRY (U.S., 1974)
Restored by: Fox/Criterion/Disney
DEN MUSO (THE YOUNG GIRL)
Dir: Souleymane CISSÉ (Mali, 1975)
Restored by: Cinémathèque Française
UTÓSZEZON (LATE SEASON)
Dir: Zoltán FÁBRI (Hungary, 1966)
Restored by: Hungarian National Film Archive
SEDOTTA E ABBANDONATA (SEDUCED AND ABANDONED)
Dir: Pietro GERMI (Italy, 1964)
Restored by: Cineteca di Bologna
LA ÚLTIMA CENA (THE LAST SUPPER)
Dir: Tomás GUTIÉRREZ ALEA (Cuba, 1976)
Restored by: Cineteca di Cuba
FUKUSHÛ SURU WA WARE NI ARI (VENGEANCE IS MINE)
Dir: Shôhei IMAMURA (Japan, 1979)
Restored by: Shochiku
MUHOMATSU NO ISSHO (THE RICKSHAW MAN)
Dir: Hiroshi INAGAKI (Japan, 1943)
Restored by: Film Foundation/Kadokawa
YOU ONLY LIVE ONCE
Dir: Fritz LANG (USA, 1937)
Restored by: StudioCanal
SERPICO
Dir: Sidney LUMET (USA, 1973)
Restored by: Studiocanal
LE CERCLE ROUGE
Dir: Jean-Pierre MELVILLE (France, 1970)
Restored by: Studicanal
NEOKONCHENNAYA PYESA DLYA MEKHANICHESKOGO PIANINO (UNFINISHED PIECE FOR THE PLAYER PIANO)
Dir: Nikita MIKHALKOV (Soviet Union, 1977)
Restored by: Mosfilm
GOODFELLAS
Dir: Martin SCORSESE (USA, 1990)
Restored by: Warner Bros
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.