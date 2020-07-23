Venice Days Unveils 2020 Line-Up: Bruce LaBruce Feature & Mati Diop, Malgorzata Szumowska Shorts

Venice Days (Giornate Degli Autori), the independent Venice Film Festival sidebar that is under the new leadership of artistic director Gaia Furrer this year, has announced its line-up of titles, including a feature directed by artist Bruce LaBruce and new shorts from Atlantics filmmaker Mati Diop and Mug director Malgorzata Skumowksa.

From more a thousand submissions, the programming team have whittled it down to just 28 titles. The event’s competition is comprised of 10 features and will open with the premiere of Kamir Aïnouz’s Honey Cigar. Also screening is Saint-Narcisse, the first feature film from Canadian artist Bruce LaBruce, which plays out of competition.

Miu Miu Women’s Tales, a strand focused on “female creativity”, will feature two new short films from Mati Diop (In My Room) and Malgorzata Skumowksa (Nightwalk).

“In an objectively challenging year that will go down as unique in the annals of the Venice Film Festival,” said Andrea Purgatori, Venice Days president. “Giornate has set off on a path of renewal and growth that will project us into the future. In light of this, we would like to relaunch our founding principles, which were to go beyond the idea of a showcase of works by our filmmakers and create the year-long program of experimentation and debate that filmmakers expect of us, as they grapple with the changes underway that are transforming us all.”

The line-up:

IN COMPETITiON

Honey Cigar, dir. Kamir Aïnouz (France, Algeria) – Opening Film

The Stonebreaker, dir Gianluca e Massimiliano De Serio (Italy, France, Belgium)

Mama, dir. Li Dongmei (China)

Residue, dir. Merawi Gerima (U.S.)

Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time, dir. Lili Horvat (Hungary)

Oasis, dir. Ivan Ikea (Serbia, Slovenia, Holland, France, Bosnia-Herzegovina)

200 Meters, di.r Ameen Nayfeh (Palestina-Jordan, Italy, Qatar, Swden)

Tengo Miedo Torero, dir. Rodrigo Sepulveda (Chile, Argentina, Mexico)

Conference, dir. Ivan Tverdovskiy (Russia, Estonia, Italy, UK)

The Whaler Boy, dir. Philipp Yuryev (Russia, Poland, Belgium)

OUT OF COMPETITION

Saint-Narcisse, dir. Bruce LaBruce (Canada)

SPECIAL EVENT

Guide Romantica A Posti Perduti, dir. Giorgia Farina (Italy)

Samp, dir. Flavia Mastrella and Antonio Rezza (Italy)

The New Gospel, dir. Milo Rau (Germany, Switzerland)

Extraliscio – Punk Da Balera, dir. Elisabetta Sgarbi (Italy)

MIU MIU WOMEN’s TALES

Nightwalk, dir. Malgorzata Szumowska (Italy, Poland)

In My Room, dir. Mati Diop (Italy, France)

VENETIAN NIGHTS

Est, dir. Antonio Pisu (Italy) – Opening Film

Santarcangelo Festival, dir. Michele Mellara and Alessandro Rossi (Italy)

Agalma, dir. Doriana Monaco (Italy)

iSola, dir. Elisa Fuksas (Italy)

James, Andrew Della Monica (Italy)

Nilde Iotti, Il Tempo Delle Donne, dir. Peter Marcias (Italy)

Venice Concert 1989, dir. Wayne Isham and Egbert Van Hees (UK)

Say Amen, Somebody, dir. George T. Nierenberg (U.S.)

To The Moon, dir. Tadhg O’Sullivan (Ireland)

En Ce Moment, dir. Serena Vittorini (Italy)

Solitaire, dor. Edoardo Natoli (Italy)