Venice Critics’ Week Unveils Full 2020 Line-Up Ahead Of Physical Festival

Venice Critics’ Week, the independent sidebar of the Italian festival which is pressing on with its physical edition September 2-12, has unveiled a line-up of seven debut features and two special events in its competition program.

Joining the previously announced opening film The Book Of Vision are features from the U.S., Mexico and Denmark. Closing the event will be Alessandro Rossellini’s Italy-Latvia co-production The Rossellinis, which is the debut feature of Alessandro Rossellini, the grandson of revered director Roberto Rossellini. The full line-up is below.

As per usual, awards will be handed out including the Grand Prize, this year overseen by jury members Wendy Mitchell, Eugenio Renzi, and Jay Weissberg, as well as the Verona Film Club Award, and the Mario Serandrei – Hotel Saturnia Award for Best Technical Contribution. A Lion of the Future “Luigi De Laurentiis” is also given to a debut film from the entire Venice program, including Critics’ Week.

“Being able to celebrate this 35th edition of the Venice International Film Critics’ Week is an epochal event in itself. After having lived one of the most dramatic moments for our country and the world, cinema and culture are taking a stand to offer a concrete sign of rebirth,” said Giona A. Nazzaro, General Delegate for Critics’ Week.

Full Critics’ Week Line-up:

50 O DOS BALLENAS SE ENCUENTRAN EN LA PLAYA | 50 OR TWO WHALES MEET AT THE BEACH by Jorge Cuchí Mexico

HAYALETLER | GHOSTSby Azra Deniz Okyay Turkey, Qatar

NON ODIARE | THOU SHALT NOT HATE by Mauro Mancini Italy, Poland

POHANI DOROGY | BAD ROADS by Natalya Vorozhbyt Ukraine

SHORTA by Anders Ølholm and Frederik Louis Hviid Denmark

TOPSIDE by Celine Held and Logan George USA

TVANO NEBUS | THE FLOOD WON’T COME by Marat Sargsyan Lithuania

THE BOOK OF VISION by Carlo S. Hintermann Italy, UK, Belgium (Opening Film)

THE ROSSELLINIS by Alessandro Rossellini Italy, Latvia (Closing Film)