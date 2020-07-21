‘Van Helsing’ Adds Kim Coates & Others As Production Resumes On Syfy Series’ Final Season

Syfy said today that production has resumed on the fifth and final season of Van Helsing, its action-horror series from Nomadic Pictures and Dynamic Television. Sons of Anarchy alum Kim Coates has joined the cast along with Ali Liebert and Steve Bacic.

Coates — who co-starred as “Tig” Trager on SOA — will play Count Dalibor, the husband of Olivia who, despite his best intentions, makes some disastrous choices. Liebert will play Nina, a vampire with a colorful past that involves Julius (Aleks Paunovic) and a hidden agenda that entails a lot of death. Bacic will portray the father, a wild vampire who dresses in animal skins and has been hiding in an abandoned mine with a child.

Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Keeya King, Paunovic and Nicole Munoz star in Van Helsing, which its producers say is the first drama series to restart filming in Canada — namely Kamloops and Vancouver. The first three episodes were shot in Slovakia before the coronavirus forced a shutdown. The 13-episode Season 5 is expected to keep its premiere date.

“The safe and efficient return to production is a result of 12 weeks of tireless efforts on behalf of our entire executive team, producers, writers, directors and crew,” said Chad Oakes, executive producer and co-chairman of Nomadic Pictures. “This would not be possible without the round-the-clock consultation, drafting and execution of our safe return to work protocols with all the unions and guilds. … We understand the herculean responsibility to be the first out of the gate and will proceed with every cast and crew members safety as our first priority.”

Added Michael Frislev, executive producer and co-chairman of Nomadic Pictures. “Kim, Ali and Steve are incredible talents and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Van Helsing family. … We started on our COVID protocols and PPE collection shortly after shutting down. The entire cast and crew have been through our COVID safety training and were tested prior to going to camera.”