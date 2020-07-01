Utkarsh Ambudkar To Star Opposite Rose McIver In CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Ghosts’

Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brittany Runs a Marathon) has been tapped as the male lead opposite Rose McIver in Ghosts, CBS’ single-camera comedy pilot from Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios and CBS Television Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Port and Wiseman based on the British series, Ghosts follows a young couple, Samantha (McIver) and Ryan (Ambudkar), whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

Ambudkar’s Ryan, Sam’s husband, is a thoroughly modern dude with a love of nerdom and a talented chef. In addition to McIver, he joins previously cast Rebecca Wisocky and Brandon Scott Jones.

Finding a male lead for Ghosts has been a priority for CBS over the last couple of months. As everyone has been at home and social distancing, the network employed Zoom chemistry reads with McIver among other tools.

2020 CBS Pilots & Series Orders



Ghosts was developed by Lionsgate through its deal with BBC Studios. Port and Wiseman executive produce with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward , Alison Owen and Angie Stephenson.

Ambudkar was most recently seen in a starring role alongside Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins, Lil Rel Howery and Micah Stock in comedy feature Brittany Runs a Marathon, directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo. He’ll next be seen in action comedy Free Guy from director Shawn Levy and in documentary feature We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, set for premiere on Hulu July 17. Ambudkar, whose TV series credits include The Mindy Project and White Famous, is repped by Gersh, 3 Arts and Jackoway Tyerman.