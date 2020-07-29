UTA Signs Dennis Quaid As ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ Actor Makes Podcast Push

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed multi-hyphenate Dennis Quaid for worldwide representation in all areas.

The Day After Tomorrow and Midway actor recently co-founded podcast studio Audio Up with Jared Gutstadt. Pods launched to date include The Dennissance, which sees the actor chat through life experiences with fellow celebrities, The Pet Show with Jimmy Jellinek, and Uncle Drank: The Totally Hammered Podcast with Gary Busey, which debuts in October.

On the film side, Quaid is in development on Charlie Pride Story, which he will produce along with Ben Howard’s production company Third Coast Content. Quaid is also set to star in the Ronald Reagan biopic, Reagan, produced by Mark Joseph, with production aiming to begin in the near future.

For TV, Quaid recently starred in and executive produced Netflix’s upcoming holiday-themed comedy series Merry Happy Whatever. He was also in the third season of Amazon’s Goliath opposite Billy Bob Thornton, which premiered in 2019.

Quaid is also a musician who released his debut album Out Of The Box back in November 2018.

Quaid was previously with WME. He continues to be managed by George Freeman and represented by attorney Stewart Brookman at Hansen Jacobsen and Scott Adkins of Adkins Publicity for PR/Publicity representation.