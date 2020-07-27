UTA And Metrograph Team For Drive-In Theater Series; ‘Downtown 81’, ‘Blue Velvet’ And ‘Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President’ Set For First Weekend

With drive-in theaters making a resurgence, UTA has teamed with New York City indie theater Metrograph for Metrograph Drive-In, an outdoor theater series. Events will take place at Nova’s Ark Project and Sculpture Park in Water Mill, New York and kick-off August 13.

The events will feature advance screenings of some of fall’s most anticipated releases, critically acclaimed films from UTA clients, curated culinary experiences, appearances by surprise talent, and more. The Metrograph Drive-In was organized by UTA Marketing and UTA Fine Arts in partnership with producer AMP Events.

Starting on August 13, there will be three screenings a week starting with Downtown 81, Blue Velvet and the upcoming documentary Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President.

“The last several months have challenged us to pivot and innovate our approach towards supporting our clients,” said Alex Hooven, UTA Marketing Executive. “With the Metrograph Drive-In, we have created an experience that brings people together for a much-needed night out while capturing the fundamental joy of going to the movies.”

“Our partners at Metrograph and AMP Events share our vision of developing an artistic and memorable drive-in series,” added Lesley Silverman, UTA Fine Arts Agent. “We are thrilled to showcase the work of our clients and can’t wait to entertain fans with their movies.”

Guests will be directed to private and socially-distanced seating areas and will be treated to a curated picnic basket assembled by Michelin-starred chef John Fraser. Programming will be shown on 40-foot projection screens with cinema-quality viewing and Bluetooth integration to afford premium sound quality. Complimentary face masks will be provided.

The events will also include pre-show programming, including a short film program curated by artist Tyler Mitchell. Each ticket will also include a membership to Metrograph’s recently launched platform, Metrograph Digital.

“The foundational purpose of Metrograph is the celebration of the shared moviegoing experience,” said Christian Grass, CEO of Metrograph. “The Metrograph Drive-In is the next step in our continuing strategy to expand our reach across all platforms, emphasizing Metrograph’s distinct curatorial voice, and finding new audiences. We’re thrilled to share this exciting lineup of anticipated 2020 releases and classic favorites, with such great partners.”

All proceeds from the Metrograph Drive-In will go to Nova’s Ark Foundation and the Parrish Art Museum.