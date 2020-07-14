UTA Signs ‘In The Heights’ Actor Gregory Diaz IV

EXCLUSIVE: Gregory Diaz IV, who is starring in Jon Chu’s upcoming Warner Bros feature musical In The Heights, has signed with UTA.

The 15-year-old actor previously appeared on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and NBC’s New Amsterdam.

Diaz made his name on Broadway with his performance as Bruce in Matilda the Musical in 2016 and also performed Off-Broadway in Pedro Pan, Zurich and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

He plays Sonny de la Vega in In the Heights, which is based on the musical by Quiara Alegria Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is set to be released in June 2021.

Diaz also can be seen in upcoming comedy film Vampires vs. the Bronx, written and directed by Oz Rodriguez and produced by Lorne Michaels.

He continues to represented by GD3 Management and Jill Fritzo Public Relations.