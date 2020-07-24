UTA Signs ‘#BlackAF’ Star Iman Benson

Iman Benson, who stars as Drea Barris in Netflix comedy #BlackAF, has signed to UTA.

The actor has signed with the agency in all areas.

Benson’s character Drea is the moral center and narrator of Kenya Barris’ series; her university application documentary is the framing device for the show, which centers around a Black family living in Los Angeles and is loosely based on Barris’ own life. It was recently picked up for a second season.

Benson has also starred in USA Network’s Suits, Shonda Rhimes’ ABC drama Station 19, Netflix teen comedy Alexa & Katie and ABC’s Uncle Buck remake.

In addition to UTA, she continues to be represented by Margot Menzel at Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney J.R. McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.