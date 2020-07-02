U.S. Unemployment Dipped To 11.1% In June, Fueled By Workers Returning From Temporary Layoffs

The U.S. unemployment rate declined to 11.1% and total employment rose by 4.8 million in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. It said job increases was driven mainly by unemployed people who had been temporarily laid off returning to work and was heavily skewed to the leisure and hospitality sectors.

The unemployment rate declined by 2.2 percentage points and the number of unemployed people by 3.2 million to 17.8 million.

The number of permanent lob josses continued to rise, increasing by 588,000 to 2.9 million in June.

The numbers came out a day early — Thursday instead of Friday due to the July 4 holiday. They were better than expected but are somewhat of a lagging indicator because they reflect employment as of the first half of the month, which is before the latest surge of coronavirus infections in key states across the country forced some businesses to reclose.

