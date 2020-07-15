Universal & Mattel Developing ‘Wishbone’ Feature Based On PBS Jack Russell Terrier TV Series; Peter Farrelly Producing

Universal Pictures and Mattel Films are in the works on Wishbone based on the PBS TV series from the 1990s about the iconic Jack Russell terrier.

Peter Farrelly at Deadline’s screening series for ‘Green Book’ Shutterstock/Deadline

Green Book Oscar-winning producer Peter Farrelly is producing the live-action feature alongside Mattel Films. The family film project reps the first theatrical collaboration between Mattel Films and Universal Pictures and the ninth Mattel Films project in development. Roy Parker (2019 The Blacklist’s This House is Not for Sale) will write the script. Robbie Brenner, executive producer, and Kevin McKeon, supervising producer, will oversee the project for Mattel Films, and Lexi Barta, director of development, will oversee the project for Universal Pictures.

Wishbone aired on PBS from 1996 through 2001, and followed the dog as he whisked viewers into some of the most famous and cherished literary moments. On the TV show created by Rick Duffield, Wishbone lived with his owner Joe Talbot in the fictional town of Oakdale, Texas. The dog daydreamed about being the lead character of stories from classic literature. Only the viewers and the characters in his daydreams can hear Wishbone speak. The characters from his daydreams see Wishbone as whichever famous character he is currently portraying and not as a dog. The series won four Daytime Emmy awards, a Peabody award, and two TCA awards.

“Our deep library of iconic franchises continues to offer cinematic storytelling opportunities,” said Brenner. “We’re thrilled to be working with Peter Farrelly, Roy Parker and Universal to take the beloved dog classic into a new direction with a modern reimagination of the franchise.”

Wishbone joins other Mattel Films projects in development including ones based on American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe and View Master.

Farrelly’s Green Book won him two Oscars for Best Picture and Original Screenplay in addition to winning Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali. Farrelly directed, co-produced and co-wrote Green Book which grossed over $321M at the global box office.

Farrelly is repped by Jeff Okin at Anonymous, Creative Artists Agency and Cindy Farrelly Gesner at Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark. Parker is represented by Creative Artists Agency, Grandview and Adam Cooper at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.