‘United We Fall’ Leads Wednesday Ratings As Univision Tops Night; ‘Game On!’ Steady In Finale

ABC’s comedy United We Fall stood tall Wednesday night, delivering a 0.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 3.70 million viewers. Although it dipped a tenth from last week’s series premiere, it still finished as the top-rated show in primetime on a night that also saw the season finale of CBS’ Game On! (0.3, 2.28M).

After encores of The Goldbergs, The Conners and American Housewife, ABC wrapped its evening with a new episode of Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.3, 1.30M), which held steady.

Univision’s lineup of Te Doy La Vida (0.6, 1.77M), Médicos (0.4, 1.39M) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.5, 1.40M) tallied a 0.5 average in the demo, beating out NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox and the CW. NBC was the night’s most-watched network with encores of its Chicago trio.

The CW started its night with a repeat of The 100 and ended with Bulletproof, which hit bottom with a 0.0 in the demo and 288,000 viewers.

At CBS, Tough As Nails (0.4, 3.49M) ticked down in the demo while the Game On! finale held steady. The network also aired a repeat of SEAL Team.

On Fox, Ultimate Tag (0.3, 1.14) was on par with last week and was preceded by a MasterChef repeat.